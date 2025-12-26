Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's film holds STRONG amid Dhurandhar and Avatar 3 clash

Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania play supporting parts in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in addition to Kartik and Ananya. It's interesting to note that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Kartik's first release of the year and his second film with Sameer Vidwans, after Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's pair is back on the screen after their 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh. The duo is again making fans go crazy with their dazzling chemistry in their latest release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which has been released in theatres on December 25. One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which was directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 0.27 crore (early estimates) on day 2, taking the net total to Rs 7.52 crore. Meanwhile, Ananya has been all praises for Kartik and stated during a press conference, "I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film".

TMMTMTTM cast

Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania play supporting parts in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in addition to Kartik and Ananya. It's interesting to note that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Kartik's first release of the year and his second film with Sameer Vidwans, after Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023.

Twenty days after the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues to draw similarities and rivalry from Aditya Dhar's film.

TMMTMTTM vs Avatar 3

Additionally, the movie had to contend with the Hollywood movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, which debuted in Indian cinemas last weekend. The James Cameron film made one of its best daily receipts on Thursday, earning an astounding Rs 13 crore.

