Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 3: Kartik–Ananya’s film CRUSHED as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar DOMINATES…

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is going through a tough time at the box office. The film did not receive the expected response upon its release. The biggest reason for this is Ranveer Singh's massive hit film Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film has completely captured the audience's attention. In addition, the big Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash is also in theaters, making the competition even tougher for Kartik and Ananya's film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 3

Regarding the film's earnings, there was no significant improvement on the second day either. According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri earned approximately Rs 5 crore on its second day. With this, the film's total collection over two days has reached approximately Rs 12.75 crore. The film earned only Rs 7.75 crore on its first day, which was already considered a weak start. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 30 lakh by 10 am on the third day.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Dhurandhar

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its impressive run. The film earned Rs 15 crore, which is more than double the earnings of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Meanwhile, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash also earned approximately Rs 7.50 crore on its eighth day. ​​Amidst these three big films, Kartik and Ananya's film is getting overshadowed and is losing both screen share and audience attention.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri budget

It is reported that Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has a budget of approximately Rs 90 crore. Compared to this huge cost, the film's earnings are extremely slow. If the film's pace does not pick up in the coming days, it might even struggle to recover its production costs. The film's struggle at the box office, despite featuring popular stars like Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is a cause for concern for the makers.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The story revolves around Ray and Rumi, who fall in love during a trip to Croatia. However, the story takes a turn when Rumi is unable to leave her elderly father, a former army man who lives in Agra, and move to America. The film attempts to portray the complexities of balancing love and family responsibilities. However, despite its strong content, the film has failed to impress audiences.

