Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik-Ananyas film FAILS to impress, Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar SMASHES…

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has created such a storm at the box office, directly impacting Kartik and Ananya's film. Read on to know more.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in theaters on December 25, Christmas Day. Due to the holiday release, the film was expected to have a strong opening. However, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has created such a storm at the box office that new releases are struggling to find their footing. Even after three weeks of its release, Dhurandhar's earnings remain consistently strong.

Dhurandhar OUTPERFORMS Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar performed brilliantly on its 23rd day of release, earning approximately Rs 20.50 crore. With this earning, the film has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. The tremendous momentum of Dhurandhar has directly impacted Kartik and Ananya's film, which is not performing as expected.

TRENDING NOW

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri did not show any significant growth on its third day. The film earned only Rs 5.25 crore on its third day. Despite being a Saturday, there was no increase in the films collection, whereas weekend earnings usually see a surge. By Sunday morning at 10 AM, the film had earned only Rs 0.24 crore, which is a worrying figure.

Interestingly, the film earned approximately the same amount, Rs 5.25 crore, on its second day as well. This means there was no difference in the collection between the second and third days. In comparison, Dhurandhar earned almost four times more during the same period, clearly indicating that Ranveer Singh's film is currently the audience's first choice. Due to Dhurandhar's strong hold, other films are receiving fewer viewers.

What is the budget of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

According to reports, the budget of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is said to be around Rs 90 crore. Therefore, the coming days will be crucial for the film. If the film is to recover its costs, it will have to perform better at the box office in the next few days. However, amidst the tough competition from Dhurandhar and Hollywood films, the path ahead for Kartik and Ananya's film does not look easy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more