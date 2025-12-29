Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 4: Can Kartik-Ananya's romcom film SURVIVE Dhurandhar's mass dominance?

One of the advantages of the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer's consistent weekday collections is that it can grow through word of mouth slowly instead of experiencing the usual opening-day hype. If the present rate continues, the film will very likely record the most respectable weekday figures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 4: The actual challenge for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri started on Day 4 since the romantic entertainer met the strong momentum of Dhurandhar from the mass-driven box office. The day-to-day audiences have taken over after the weekend buzz has settled; thus, the film’s Sunday performance has given a very important clue about the ability of content-led romance to stay undefeated against an action megahero.

Following the opening weekend, which was fairly steady, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri experienced the expected drop on Day 4. However, trade observers point out that the drop has remained within a manageable range, especially in view of the strong screen presence of its competitor, Dhurandhar. While the latter is still able to attract viewers in single screens and mass-holding areas, the romance movie has gained a certain degree of stability in urban multiplexes.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the movie made ₹4.97 crore on Day 4 (Sunday). As a result, its net collection for the four days in India was ₹23.47 crore. After opening at ₹7.75 crore on Thursday, the movie had a decline to ₹5.25 crore (down 32.26 percent) on Friday. After a little rebound on Saturday with ₹5.5 crore, Sunday once more failed to provide a significant increase.

Can TMMTMTTM survive Dhurandhar's mass appeal?

It should be noted that the films in question target very diverse audience segments. While Dhurandhar is a sure bet for the front-benchers with its larger scale, its action, and its spectacle, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri takes advantage of the couples, families, and younger urban audiences who want to enjoy lighter, feel-good movies during the weekdays.

One of the advantages of the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer's consistent weekday collections is that it can grow through word of mouth slowly instead of experiencing the usual opening-day hype. If the present rate continues, the film will very likely record the most respectable weekday figures, thus getting ready for a possible leap during the next weekend.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast

Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania play supporting parts in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in addition to Kartik and Ananya. It's interesting to note that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Kartik's first release of the year and his second film with Sameer Vidwans, after Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023.

