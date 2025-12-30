Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 6: Kartik-Ananya's film STRUGGLES amid Dhurandhar's success, earns...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6: Dharma's most recent romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, was one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 6: With their most recent film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dharma Productions is back to revitalise your favourite genre of films: romantic comedies. Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan appear in this film, which has an enemies-to-lovers narrative. Actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta will also be featured in this romantic comedy. Here's a look at the movie's day 6 box office collection.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office day 6

The big-screen debut of this Dharma romantic comedy coincided with the holiday season. On Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, it had a respectable opening. According to Sacnilk estimates, the sixth day's box office receipts for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are now projected at 0.29 crore. The box office receipts for this film have been declining every day. As of right now, the total box office receipts in India are projected to be ₹25.54 crore.

TMMTMTTM cast

The rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan ‘Ray’ Mehra, Ananya Panday as Rumi Vardhan, Jackie Shroff as Baba (Rumi's father), Neena Gupta as Mrs Mehra or ‘Pinky’ (Ray’s mother), Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania and Gaurav Pandey.

Can TMMTMTTM survive Dhurandhar's mass appeal?

It should be noted that the films in question target very diverse audience segments. While Dhurandhar is a sure bet for the front-benchers with its larger scale, its action, and its spectacle, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri takes advantage of the couples, families, and younger urban audiences who want to enjoy lighter, feel-good movies during the weekdays.

One of the advantages of the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer's consistent weekday collections is that it can grow through word of mouth slowly instead of experiencing the usual opening-day hype. If the present rate continues, the film will very likely record the most respectable weekday figures, thus getting ready for a possible leap during the next weekend.

