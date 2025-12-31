Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 6: Kartik-Ananya film STALLS at..., while Dhurandhar continues to...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: TMMTMTTM had a sharp reduction on its first Monday; Tuesday's figures show that the movie made an effort to stop its earnings from falling any lower.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: With Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the key roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri attempts to keep a steady pace beyond its premiere weekend. The movie had a sharp reduction on its debut Monday; Tuesday's figures show that the movie made an effort to stop its earnings from falling any lower. However, after being in theatres for six days, the romance comedy could not make Rs 30 crore.

However, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and others, is still the biggest hit at the box office. The film has made over Rs 710 crore in the domestic market, with a little uptick on its fourth Tuesday.

TRENDING NOW

TMMTMTTM box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk's initial estimations, TMMTMTTM increased the total amount by Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday, day 6. After earning Rs. 5.5 crore and Rs. 5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the film made the same amount on Monday. As a result, TMMTMTTM had a net India collection of Rs 27 crore.

TMMTMTTM vs Dhurandhar vs Avatar 3

Dhurandhar isn't prepared to give up its position as the unbeaten box office king yet. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned over Rs 11 crore on Tuesday, bringing the total to Rs 712.25 crore. At the box office the Hollywood science fiction film Avatar: Fire and Ash, also maintained a strong grip. The film grossed Rs. 5.25 crore on its twelfth day, or second Tuesday, bringing its total revenue in India across all languages to Rs. 148.15 crore.

TMMTMTTM cast

The rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan ‘Ray’ Mehra, Ananya Panday as Rumi Vardhan, Jackie Shroff as Baba (Rumi's father), Neena Gupta as Mrs Mehra or ‘Pinky’ (Ray’s mother), Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania and Gaurav Pandey.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more