Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 9: Kartik-Ananya's film proves content is KING as Ikkis shows...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 9 shows steady growth as Dhurandhar slows and Ikkis fades. Let's take a look at its day 9 box office receipts.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 9: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri movie is making a quietly impressive box office story. With the romantic drama entering Day 9, the film has shown great stability, particularly when compared to the performance curve of the latest releases like Ikkis. The movie might not have the massive opening numbers that Dhurandhar had, but its constant collections do indicate that the good word of mouth is making up for the lack of mass hysteria, which is becoming even more important in the current theatrical landscape.

TMMTMTTM box office collection day 9

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on the ninth day saw a clear second-weekend push, which meant that the movie was gradually being accepted by the audience more and more. The Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer collected Rs 0.08 crore (early estimates) on day 9, according to Sacnilk, taking the net total to Rs 30.28 crore. The film's occupancy in urban multiplexes was decent, especially during evening and night shows, which indicated that the target audience is slowly but surely expanding rather than tapering off.

TMMTMTTM gains momentum as Dhurandhar...

On the other hand, Dhurandhar, which was primarily driven by stardom and the huge appeal, opened to an extremely large audience and is now showing signs of decline. It is still ahead of the others in total gross, but the daily collections have slowed down, thereby letting Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri catch up with the others in terms of daily trend stability.

Tu Meri Main Tera vs Ikkis

The differences are even more pronounced when looking at Ikkis versus Tu Meri Main Tera Tera. Ikkis encountered an extensive drop right after the first day, mostly because of the mixed reactions and low repeat value. At the end of Day 9, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has already won over Ikkis regarding consistency, screen holding, and footfall sustenance, where Ikkis has failed.

TMMTMTTM proves content is king over...

A major takeaway from Day 9 is that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has confirmed the theory that in content-driven films, prominent openings are not necessary for survival or even flourishing. This film has naturally attracted its audience, like it has been given a lift by the good word of mouth and storytelling that people easily related to, which is different from the case of Dhurandhar, which was mainly dependent on scale and action.

