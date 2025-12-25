Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri FIRST Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer termed as 'classy and...'

There is no doubt that the excitement is at its peak, as the viewers are very keen to see the movie's performance on the big screen. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is a mix of romance, comedy and a new couple for the audience, will be released in theatres today, December 25, so the wait is almost over.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Early Review: Before its theatrical premiere, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has transformed into one of the most expected Bollywood films of the last few years. The fans are watching very closely the new developments regarding the romantic comedy where Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are the main characters. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is considered a light-hearted love story, has stirred the interest of the audience, especially with the talk about its box office chances during the current Dhurandhar wave.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri first review out

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has already begun to generate a lot of excitement among moviegoers. Even before its premiere, the romantic comedy is generating news thanks to an early review that went viral and sparked extensive conversations on social media.

Giving 4 stars to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, film critic Umair Sandhu called the film a 'classy and crazy rom com' and wrote, "First Review #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri: Classy & Crazy RomCom of 2025. @TheAaryanKartik & @ananyapandayy Stole the Show all the way. Music is the USP specially #HumDono. Terrific moments specially in the 2nd half. Supporting actors also performed very well. Go for it!"

First Review #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri : Classy & Crazy RomCom of 2025. @TheAaryanKartik & @ananyapandayy Stole the Show all the way. Music is the USP specially #HumDono. Terrific moments specially in 2nd half. Supporting actors also performed very well. Go for it ! ???? pic.twitter.com/bgZ5zA0F97 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 24, 2025

More about TMMTMTTM

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and supported by Dharma Productions, is the first time Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have worked together since the highly anticipated Dostana 2 episode. The movie, which was produced with an extravagant budget of almost Rs 150 crore, is regarded as one of the most ambitious romantic comedies in recent memory.

Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's reunion following Pati Patni Aur Woh are excited about the movie. The film, which is set in gorgeous foreign settings, promises a chic love tale with huge views and a contemporary tone.

