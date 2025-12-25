TMMTMTTM at Rs 100? Where to watch Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer in Noida, Delhi, Kolkata at lowest prices

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday can be seen in theatres for as cheap as Rs 100. But where?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri at Rs 100: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, opens in theatres today, December 25. Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania play supporting parts in Sameer Vidwans' film. Interestingly, fans who want to see the Kartik-Ananya romance on Christmas may do so for just Rs 100, despite rumours that the movie would have trouble getting enough screens because of the Dhurandhar wave and James Cameron's Avatar Fire and Ash.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri at Rs 100?

Yes, you heard it right. The latest romance movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday can be seen in theatres for as cheap as Rs 100. But where? On December 25, at Bharat Cineplex. The early morning 9:30 a.m. screening costs just Rs 100. The theatre also sells seats for Rs 150.

Movie Time: Hub, Goregaon (E) has tickets starting at Rs 130.

TMMTMTTM ticket prices in Delhi, Noida, Kolkata and Bengaluru

The cheapest ticket for the Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan movie in the Delhi NCR area is Rs 130. Tickets at US Cinemas: Galaxy Blue Sapphire in Noida cost between Rs 130 and Rs 160. Tickets at Rajhans Cinemas: Galaxy Diamond Plaza in Greater Noida cost Rs 150.

PVRs at Vaishnavi Sapphire Mall and MSR Elements Mall in Bengaluru are charging Rs 160 and Rs 190 for tickets. In Bengaluru, tickets typically cost between Rs 200 and Rs 400.

The minimum ticket price at Miraj Cinemas: Downtown Mall in Salt Lake, Kolkata, is Rs 160, with extra options available for Rs 180 and Rs 200. Cinepolis: Acropolis Mall in Kolkata also offers tickets for Rs 180.

About TMMTMTTM

Filming for TMMTMTTM started in May 2025 after it was first revealed in December 2024. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music for the film, which has gained attention lately for remixing the iconic Saat Samundar Paar.

