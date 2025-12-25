Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Fans love Kartik-Ananya's SIZZLING chemistry, calls it 'Pure...'

ENG हिन्दी
By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 25, 2025 12:19 PM IST

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan fans have more reasons to rejoice. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy in which the two actors reunite after Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film has already received a lot of attention online. Industry analysts anticipate strong interest from younger urban populations. Six years before their previous film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was released.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Twitter Review

A user gave the movie a 4 star rating and tweeted, "Pure love-romantic film that works because of its heart, honesty, and emotional simplicity. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a wholesome romantic entertainer with strong direction, heartfelt performances, soulful music, and clean storytelling. A perfect watch for romance lovers. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5 stars) BLOCKBUSTER LOADING..."

Another wrote, "kartik aaryan, you will always be remembered for doing justice to this song ? #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."

A third user rated the film 4 and wrote, "#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri Review: BIGGEST SURPRISE OF THE YEAR ???RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5* A rom-com with non-stop laughter, heart in the right place and enough dose of family values ?"

More About TMMTMTTM

Shrikant Sharma is the writer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sameer Vidwans, who guided Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, is the director. The cast also features Tiku Talsania, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta in addition to the starring Ananya and Kartik. The narrative, which lasts for two hours and twenty-five minutes, emphasises long-term connection, emotional honesty, and intimacy over temporary solutions. The teaser line, "Two hearts, one flight to love", hints that chance keeps pulling them together.

Ananya has been all praises for Kartik and stated during a press conference, "I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film".

