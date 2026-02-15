Tu Ya Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav’s romantic drama witnesses SPIKE, earns Rs…; inches closer to…

Tu Yaa Main released in theatres on Friday but failed to attract the audience on the first day. However, the film saw slight growth on the second day of release.

Tu Yaa Main directed by Bejoy Nambiar was released in theatres on Friday but failed to attract the audience on the first day. Even on Saturday, there was no significant increase in the film's earnings. According to early reports, the film performed disappointingly on the second day as well.

Tu Ya Main Box Office Collection Day 2

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk.com, the film had collected just Rs 60 lakh net in India on Friday. There was a slight increase in it on Saturday, but still the figures remained weak. On Saturday, the film collected around Rs 1.40 crore. Thus, the total earning of the film in two days has reached about Rs 2 crore, which is considered to be much less than the expectations.

Tu Ya Main theatre occupancy

According to the report, the film received a total of 1186 shows on Saturday. However, the attendance at the theatres was very low. On average, the occupancy of the film was just 16.8 per cent. That is, most of the shows ran with empty seats.

What did Shanaya Kapoor say about her character?

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Shanaya Kapoor spoke about her character and co-star. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life. When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment."

Shanaya also said that staying calm and not thinking too much during the shoot proved to be very beneficial for her. She said that on the set, she just focused on being in the moment and tried to use what she learnt in the workshop.

What is the story of Tu Ya Main?

The story of the film is based on social media influencers whose romantic vacation turns terrifying when they get stuck with a crocodile in a swimming pool. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai.

