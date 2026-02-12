Tu Yaa Main Advance Booking: Can Shayana Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's horror thriller BEAT Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo?

Shanaya plays Avani Shah, also called "Miss Vanity," in the trailer for Tu Yaa Main, while Adarsh plays Maruti Kadam, also known as "AF," a self-assured content creator from Nalasopara.

Tu Yaa Main Advance Booking Opens: The youth are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Audiences are eagerly awaiting February 13 as a result of the film's increasing buzz, which began with its intense teaser and trailer and continued with the recently released promo for Aankhein Chaar. In order to keep the anticipation high, the makers opened advance bookings today, allowing moviegoers to reserve their seats earlier.

Tu Yaa Main advance booking opens

A humorous video was used to announce the advance reservation. The predator himself is shown in the video being unable to resist purchasing two tickets for the first day's first show. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "It's time for the Croc to be FameUs…ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colour Yellow Media Entertainment (@colouryellowmovies)

About Tu Yaa Main

Shanaya plays Avani Shah, also called "Miss Vanity," in the trailer for Tu Yaa Main, while Adarsh plays Maruti Kadam, also known as "AF," a self-assured content creator from Nalasopara. What starts out as playful collaborations and adventurous explorations quickly takes a sinister turn when the two become stranded in a swimming pool and confront a crocodile that is raging with blood.

What did Shanaya say about the movie?

During the trailer launch of the movie, Shanaya talked about being a part of the project and said, “After I met Aanand sir, he had this belief in me, and he saw this potential in me, for which I am forever grateful. He stood by me through everything, I am here because of that. And of course when I read the script, mujhe laga ki sab kuch hai isme. There is love, horror, thriller, dance, and comedy, so what is missing?"

Under the banner of Colour Yellow, Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma collaborate with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited to produce Tu Yaa Main, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. On February 13, 2026, the movie is scheduled to open in theatres.

