Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's thriller sees SLOW start, earns Rs...

Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, released to a lukewarm reception. Even though it was released the day before Valentine's Day, it didn't generate any interest.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 13, 2026 4:57 PM IST

कैसी है शनाया कपूर और आदर्श गौरव की फिल्म 'तू या मैं'?

Tu Yaa Main, the romantic thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, launched to a lacklustre reception on Friday, failing to generate any hype. A day before Valentine's Day, on February 13, it had its theatrical debut, aiming to attract the attention of couples. Before being on sale, the film, which was produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, had a special premiere in ten cities on February 11.

The producers held premiere performances in Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1

Shanaya Kapoor helmed movie raked in ₹18 lakh at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Its release coincided with O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, which is doing well at the box office and has already made over ₹1 crore.

Tu Yaa Main cast

The ensemble cast of Tu Yaa Main, which is a remake of the 2018 Thai horror film The Pool, includes lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav as well as Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, and Shrikant Yadav in significant roles.

Tu Yaa Main plot

The Hindi romantic thriller's plot revolves around social media influencers who were stranded with a crocodile in an empty swimming pool. The narrative highlights their determined actions to get out of the grasp of a deadly predator as they fight for their lives.

