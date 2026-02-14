Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav’s romantic drama earns Rs…; O Romeo collects…

Tu Yaa Main was released in theatres on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. Here's the box office collection of the film.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's romantic thriller Tu Yaa Main has had a slow start at the box office. The film was released in theatres on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. The makers had hoped that the film would be loved by the couples, but the audience response on the first day was cold.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1

According to early data from film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 70 lakh at the domestic box. The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited. Ahead of the release, the premiere of the film was held on February 11 in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

O Romeo box office collection

The film has clashed with Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, which is doing better at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 8 crore mark. Due to stiff competition, Tu Yaa Main is finding it difficult to garner an audience. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s have been paired together for the first time in this film. The film also stars Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshiti Jog and Shrikant Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Thai horror film The Pool, which features a unique blend of romance and thrill.

What is the story of Tu Yaa Main?

The story of the film revolves around two social media influencers who get trapped in an empty swimming pool. The situation becomes even more dangerous when they find out that there is also a dangerous crocodile in the same pool. And then the battle to save lives begins.

What is the budget of Tu Yaa Main?

The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and the total budget is said to be around Rs 20 crore. The total duration of the movie is 2 hours, 25 minutes, 8 seconds. The music has been composed by Praveen Rajagopal. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film a UA 16 + certificate, meaning viewers under the age of 16 are allowed to watch the film with parental advice.

Tu Yaa Main OTT release

The makers of the film have signed a deal with digital streaming platform Netflix for an OTT release. However, the official release date hasn't been announced yet. It is expected that the film may be available on digital platforms within 45 to 60 days of theatrical release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more