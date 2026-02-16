Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: Shanaya Kapoor's film witnesses no POSITIVE growth on Sunday, earns Rs…; was it because of India-Pakistan match?

Tu Yaa Main revolves around two social media influencers who go on a romantic trip, but their journey takes a dangerous turn. Read on to know the box office collection of the film.

The box office collection of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's film Tu Yaad Main declined on the third day. The film showed a jump in earnings on Saturday, but its pace slowed down on Sunday. According to early reports by Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 65 lakh nett on Sunday. Despite being a good weekend, the film did not perform as expected.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film collected Rs 60 lakh on the first day and Rs 1.45 crore on the second day. After adding Rs 65 lakh on the third day, the film's total collection stands at Rs 2.70 crore. It ran 988 shows across the country with an average occupancy of 16.4 per cent. The Sunday morning show saw only 5.05 per cent viewership, while it increased to 14.85 percent in the afternoon and around 20 percent in the evening shows. However, the film failed to cross the Rs 3 crore mark.

Was Tu Yaa Main affected because of the India-Pakistan match?

The impact of the India-Pakistan match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday was clearly visible at the box office. Due to this big match, the earnings of many films were affected. Along with Tu Yaa Main, O Romeo's earnings were also affected. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo collected around Rs 30 crore. According to trade reports, due to the match, the number of viewers in theaters remained low.

All about Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main was released in theaters on Friday. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. The survival thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencer Avni aka Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav plays Marathi rapper Maruti aka Ala Flow.

The story of the film revolves around two social media influencers who go on a romantic trip. But their journey takes a dangerous turn when they get stuck with a crocodile in the swimming pool. And then the struggle to save his life begins. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

