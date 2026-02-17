Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 4: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller FAILS to earn Rs..., while O'Romeo crosses...

Tu Yaa Main starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead witnessed an overall 9.61% Hindi occupancy on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 4: Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, has been showing poor box office results. The film, which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar, did not impress the audience. This was reflected in the box office figures. Let's now examine the movie's Day 4 revenue. Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor feature in the survival drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film made Rs 0.6 crore on its first day of release. The second saw a surge in revenue, bringing in Rs 1.41 crore. The Sacnilk report now states that the film made Rs 0.35 crore on its fourth day of theatrical release.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 4

With that, the movie has made a total of Rs 3.2 crore net. The film brought in a total of Rs 3.35 crore. On Monday, February 16, 2026, the movie, which starred Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the key roles, had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 9.61%.

More about Tu Yaa Main

Bejoy Nambiar, who has made films such as Shaitaan (2011), David (2013), Wazir (2016), and others, is the film's director. Parul Gulati, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kshitee Jog, Tanishq Shelar, and Shrikant Yadav play important parts in addition to the two main characters.

Abhishek Bandekar wrote the screenplay. The film centres on two content creators who must face the perils of the wild and their own fierce rivalry after their daring adventure turns into a lethal survival game.

It was released on February 13, 2026, and faced up against Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O' Romeo,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

