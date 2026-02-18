Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 5: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's thriller STRUGGLES to...; earns Rs...

Tu Yaa Main had a respectable Monday show occupancy rating of 9.61%. The film had a morning occupancy rating of 4.86%, which increased to 8.95% in the afternoon.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 5: As Tu Yaa Main enters its fifth day of release, its box office performance remains consistent. The film starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor has surpassed the ₹3 crore mark, demonstrating steady viewership. The movie is still doing well, despite the anticipated decrease in weekday revenues. Trade watchers attribute sustained foot traffic to consistent word-of-mouth.

Overall, the performance suggests steady progress as opposed to sudden bursts. Early indicators indicate that audiences are still interested in the movie. Its capacity to build on this steadiness in the days ahead is now the focus.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 5

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the fifth day of its run, Tu Yaa Main made about ₹0.12 crore in India, according to a Sacnilk report. Based on approximate figures, this collection raises the movie's total domestic net profits to an estimated ₹3.1 crore.

It had a respectable Monday show occupancy rating of 9.61%. The film had a morning occupancy rating of 4.86%, which increased to 8.95% in the afternoon. It also had a 9.74% and 14.89% increase in evening and night show occupancies, respectively.

About Tu Yaa Main

According to IMDb, the film's plot revolves around two content creators whose adventure turns into a hazardous game of survival, challenging them to negotiate both nature's hazards and their own rivalries.

