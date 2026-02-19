Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 7: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav starrer continues stable run despite...

Bejoy Nambiar, who has directed films like Shaitan, Davi, Wazir, Taish, and others, is the director of Tu Yaa Main. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav play the main parts in the film.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 7: Tu Yaa Main has been at the box office for seven days. The movie has been steady, following a decent weekend and a typical decline over the week. Although the numbers are not very high, they are also not plummeting. The movie made about ₹0.04 crore in India on Day 7 (Thursday). This is a little less than the ₹2 crore on Wednesday. Thursday is often one of the slowest days of the week, so the decline is to be anticipated. The film still made ₹4.06 crore at that point.

Tu Ya Main box office collection day 7

As a result, Tu Yaa Main's total revenue in India after seven days is around ₹23.1 crore. For a movie of this size, earning over ₹20 crore in the first week is a respectable outcome. These figures are regarded as decent but ordinary because it lacks a major star.

Adarsh Gourav's performance was...

Adarsh Gourav's performance was well-received by the audience. His straightforward and organic performance is helping the movie. Additionally, Shanaya Kapoor is gaining popularity, particularly with younger viewers. The movie has remained stable in theatres thanks to their new collaboration.

In comparison to smaller areas, the movie is performing better in larger cities. Shows in the evening and at night are doing better than those in the morning. Because word-of-mouth appears to be mild, the collections remain steady rather than exhibiting significant spikes.

About Tu Yaa Main

Bejoy Nambiar, who has directed films like Shaitan, Davi, Wazir, Taish, and others, is the director of Tu Yaa Main. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav play the main parts in the film. In addition to them, Parul Gulati, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kshitee Jog, Tanishq Shelar, and Shrikant Yadav play important parts in the film. The film tells the story of two content creators who must face the wild and their developing competition with one another as their enjoyable excursion devolves into a perilous struggle for survival.

