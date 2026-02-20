Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 7: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's film sees slight DIP, earns Rs...

Adarsh Gourav's performance was well received by the audience. His straightforward and organic performance is helping the movie. Here's how much Tu Yaa Main made on day 7.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection day 7: Tu Yaa Main has been in theatres for seven days. Following a successful weekend and a typical midweek decline, the movie has held steady. They're not plummeting, but they're also not very high. In India, the movie made about 0.34 crore on Thursday, Day 7. Compared to Wednesday's ₹0.35 crore, this is somewhat lower. The decline is anticipated because Thursday is often one of the week's slowest days. It is reasonable to keep close to ₹2 crore even in that case.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 7

As a result, Tu Yaa Main's total revenue in India after seven days is around ₹4.39 crore. These figures are regarded as decent but ordinary because it lacks a major star.

In comparison to smaller areas, the movie is performing better in larger cities. Evening and night shows are doing better than those in the morning. Because word of mouth appears mild, collections remain steady rather than showing significant spikes.

Tu Yaa Main box office day 6

On its first day in cinemas, the film grossed 0.6 crore despite a lacklustre reception at the box office. The survival thriller has now made Rs 0.32 crore on its sixth day of release, per the Sacnilk report. As a result, the film has made a total of Rs 4.02 crore. In the meantime, the same report states that the movie made Rs 4.35 crore.

About Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who has previously directed films like Shaitan, Davi, Wazir, Taish, and others. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav play the lead roles in the film. In addition to them, Parul Gulati, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kshitee Jog, Tanishq Shelar, and Shrikant Yadav had significant roles in the film. The film follows two content creators who must face the wild and their growing rivalry as their pleasurable adventure devolves into a deadly battle for survival.

