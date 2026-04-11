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Tu Yaa Main on OTT: Where to watch Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor starrer online?

Tu Yaa Main is now available on Netflix. The film stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in a high-stakes survival story.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 11, 2026 7:58 AM IST

Tu Yaa Main on OTT: Where to watch Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor starrer online?
Tu Yaa Main OTT release

Tu Yaa Main on OTT: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor co-star in the suspenseful, high-stakes survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. On February 13, 2026, the Valentine's Day weekend, the movie was released in theatres. Both reviewers and viewers had differing opinions on the movie. To learn more about the movie and where you may watch it on an OTT platform, continue reading.

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Tu Yaa Main on Netflix

The film is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Aaj movie ke liye sabse excited kon, tu yaa main? ? #TuYaaMainOnNetflix."

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Class division, influencer culture, and the contrast between well groomed online identities and poor physical realities are among the film's main topics.

All about Tu Yaa Main

In the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, two social media influencers- a wealthy girl (Shanaya Kapoor) and an aspiring rapper (Adarsh Gourav)- develop love affections for one another. They are trapped in a deep, empty swimming pool with a dangerous crocodile while on a romantic getaway in Goa. Their desperate fight for survival is shown in the film.

Tu Yaa Main cast and crew

Adarsh Gourav plays Maruti Kadam; Shanaya Kapoor plays Avani Shah; Parul Gulati plays Layla; Sanjay Appan plays Jaggu; Ashok Kangude plays Pintya; Kshitee Jog plays Mrs. Kadam; Amrutha Srinivasan plays Tara; Rajsi Kinjalaskar plays Sonali Kadam; Rajat Kaul plays Vikram; Aditi Jain plays Bindiya; and Saurabh Abhyankar plays Maruti's friend.

Bejoy Nambiar is the director and Abhishek Arun Bandekar is the writer. Under the auspices of Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Ltd., it is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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