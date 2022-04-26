Tuesday Trivia: Akshay Kumar once said he tried to cut Salman Khan's role in Jaan-e-Mann BUT...

is one actor who comes with 4-5 releases every year. He is often seen taking up roles in different genres, which makes him the audience favourite. He is producer's safest bet in Bollywood. He is widely known as Khiladi Kumar. But a few years ago, Akshay became infamous for chopping off the roles of his costars, every time he would work in a two-hero film. He was then known as 'editor Akshay Kumar'. During this time, Akshay had once said in an interview that he tried to cut 's role in Jaan-e-Mann (2006) but the latter made it difficult for him. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has inherited good looks; latest viral pic proves he will be the newest crush in town

During his interaction, Akshay was asked if he has tried to chop off his costars' scenes this time too. To which, he told Hindustan Times, "I did try to cut Salman’s role but he is too good in the film which made it difficult for me to play an editor. Salman is at his best in Jaan-e-Mann." Also Read - Runway 34: Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan first when the makers locked film's release date; here's why

After earning a reputation of editing his costars' roles, Akshay made sure he becomes one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. He did that so by taking up varied roles in different genres. Also Read - Soorarai Pottru: Suriya and Akshay Kumar all set to share screen space together? Here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front, Akshay has started shooting for the Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara's superhit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru in Mumbai with a simple pooja. Actor , who played the lead in the original, chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which will feature Akshay and in the lead.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video clip of the pooja. He said, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case, you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes." Suriya responded to Akshay's tweet and replied, "Proud and heart filled."