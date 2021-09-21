It's Bebo's birthday today. Kareena Kapoor turns a year older to clock 43 years of age, and while she'll no doubt have rung it in with a bask to remember, her vast number of fans the world over would be pouring in their wishes and celebrating in their own, special way from today. So, if you, too, are a crazy Kareena Kapoor Khan fan, then be prepared for a special birthday treat that'll make that celebration all the more worthwhile. On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane, and reveal the only time that she and elder sister Karisma Kapoor worked together in a movie because we know that not may of you know this one, diehard Kareena fan or not. Also Read - Aamir Khan joins Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's fan clubs after watching Love Story trailer; calls Chay 'the best person ever', lauds Sai's dancing skills

So, what's the movie in question? Okay then, let's get right down to the chase. It's Bodyguard. Scratching your head wondering where did you spot in the blockbuster. Well, she did not physically appear in the film, it was only her voice that we got to hear, but that still count for the solitary occasion of Bebo and Lelo together in a movie. Karisma's voice can be repeatedly heard in the movie, whenever Kareena calls Salman Khan in the pretext of her friend making said call, and as we know, the majority of the plot hinges on this aspect.

On the work front, has wrapped up the shoot of the official remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite , who's essaying the eponymous role. The film is expected to release in theatres this December during the Christmas weekend. Anyway, wish you a very happy birthday once again, Kareena.