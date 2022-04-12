’s Koffee with Karan has seen many celebrities open up like never before. Some celebrities have also landed in trouble because of the things they have said on the show. Credit must go to Karen as he makes the celebrities spell out many interesting things. Now, there was a time when was a part of the show and in rapid-fire round, was asked about the things certain celebs had and she didn’t. For , she said , for , she said Karan Johar and for , she said . She hinted at the actresses getting good launches because of nepotism. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Smart Jodi: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma trolled for their ‘honeymoon’ celebrations on set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?shraddha❤️ (@shraddha.x.myworld)

Interestingly, Shraddha is and Shivangi Kolhapure’s daughter. Both are actors. Also Read - Trending South News Today: KGF 2 actor Yash answers Salman Khan’s ‘Why Hindi films don’t work in South?’ question; Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer Beast first review out and more

Meanwhile, Shraddha was in the news recently as rumours of her break-up with alleged boyfriend Rohan Shrestha emerged. She took to Instagram to a cryptic ‘Aur sunaao?’ post. In a past interaction with Bombay Times, Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor had said that Rohan was a family friend and that he had known his father for many, many years. “Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own," he had added. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Tejasswi Prakash wants the paps to stop annoying Neetu Kapoor with shaadi questions – watch

While we are on the topic of relationships, Sharaddha had said in old interview with Grazia that the whole idea of having a companion for life sounds like the best thing in the world. “I think people who have found it are very lucky. I wouldn't say I'm looking for love, but I wouldn't mind if love surprises me," she had added.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen opposite in 's directorial. She also has Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia's Nagin.