When Shraddha Kapoor hinted at how nepotism helped Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha get a dream debut in Bollywood – watch video

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan has seen many celebrities open up like never before. There was a time when Shraddha Kapoor spoke about Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha.