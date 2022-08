is known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood for his unique and contemporary choices of cinema. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor puts in a lot of effort and tries to see every aspect of the film to be flawless. But his hunger for perfection cost him many blockbuster movies that went into and 's kitty. Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu on pictures from the sets being leaked; REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s shocking reaction

Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood stars who are more successful than their brothers and sisters

Many might not know that Aamir was supposed to share screen with Salman for the first time on the celluloid with Saajan. However, Aamir turned down the role and later, was considered for the role. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on sudden exit from Salman Khan's film; Taapsee Pannu's scuffle with paparazzi and more

Advertisement

According to reports, was the initial choice of the makers for Darr. Later, it was offered to Aamir but he refused it and passed it on to Shah Rukh Khan, who became an overnight star with his villainous role.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Director had considered Aamir for Hum Aapke Hai Koun but the latter didn't find the script appealing. It was then given to Salman who cashed in all the glory.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

had initially offered the role to Aamir but he turned it down and Shah Rukh Khan became immortal with his role of Raj.

had first offered Dil To Pagal Hai to Aamir but he rejected it. Shah Rukh Khan then came onboard and the rest is history.

After DDLJ, Aditya again offered the lead role to Aamir but the latter again refused it. Shah Rukh Khan stepped in and the movie became an all time blockbuster.

Director Kabir Khan had approached Aamir for the role but he wanted some changes in the script which didn't go well with the makers. Later, Salman was roped in and delivered one of the biggest hits of his career.