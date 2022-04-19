and are finally husband and wife when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 after 5 years of dating. While it was no less than a fairytale journey for the lovebirds, many might not know that Alia and Ranbir were supposed to make their Bollywood debuts with 's film called . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan gets uncomfortable as Baba Siddique pushes him; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor skip honeymoon and more

It was that time when Ranbir was around 20 and worked as Bhansali's assistant. Alia was just 12 years old when she first met Ranbir on Bhansali's set. Back then, the filmmaker was working on his film Balika Vadhu and wanted to cast Alia and Ranbir in the lead. The two had even done a photoshoot together. When Bhansali had asked Alia to lean on Ranbir's shoulder, she couldn't stop blushing and was unable to do the scene. Also Read - Karan Johar REVEALS having an OOPS moment at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony

During the promotion of Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014, Alia had recalled the incident and said, "When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 12 years old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it. Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting with Ranbir." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt own these 12 ridiculously expensive things right now – view pics

A few years later in 2017, Ranbir had also recalled the same incident which made him a fan of Alia then and there. He also revealed that they were supposed make their debuts together. "Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Vadhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of hers."

It seems like Alia and Ranbir were destined to be together.