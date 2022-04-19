Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to make their Bollywood debut with THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Many might not know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to make their Bollywood debuts with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. While Ranbir was around 20, Alia was just 12 years old at that time.