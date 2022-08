garnered immense praises and critical acclaim for her powerful performance in the directorial Dear Zindagi. But did you know that Alia was not the first choice for the film? Apparently, she replaced another Bollywood actress after and convinced Gauri Shinde to take Alia as the main lead in her film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt says, 'Don’t watch me'; Aryan Khan breaks Instagram hiatus; Kareena Kapoor Khan gets body-shamed and more

During an old interview with former film critic Rajeev Masand, Alia was told about the fact how another Bollywood actress was supposed to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi. He also told her that it was SRK and KJo who persuaded Gauri Shinde to cast Alia for the main role.

While Alia admitted to the fact that she knew some other Bollywood actress was to star in Dear Zindagi but she denied knowing about SRK and KJo requesting Gauri to take her in the film.

"I know that there was someone else on board earlier. And then there was a conversation about the film maybe going to me. That's all I know. And the next thing I know that Gauri came to me and we were on board. Now, I don't know whether she got convinced... Maybe because I was young, but it's okay because sometimes your director has to see things a little differently," Alia had said.

It was being said that was the first choice for Dear Zindagi but Alia replaced her. However, there was no official confirmation on Katrina being onboard before Alia in Gauri Shinde's film.