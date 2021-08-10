Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Anil Kapoor lived in Prithviraj Kapoor's garage with his family during the struggling days of his life?

has spent over four decades in Bollywood. He walked into the industry with a small role in the 1979 with Umesh Mehra's directorial Hamare Tumhare, and went on to carve his niche balancing his stature as a bankable actor and a saleable star with performances including Woh 7 Din, 1942: A Love Story, Mr. India, Tezaab, , and many other hit films to his name. He has managed to stay relevant by experimenting with his craft and subjects as trends kept changing in the industry. But you might not know that Anil Kapoor once lived with

It so happened that Anil Kapoor's father was the cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor, who is also considered as one of the founding figures of the Indian cinema. When he shifted to Mumbai with his family, he lived in his house garage for a few years during his struggling days. He later shifted to a rented room in a chawl and lived there for a long time.

"My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then have not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to take care of my family," Anil had told TOI.

The actor is currently enjoying a great phase in his life with his wife Sunita and children Rhea, Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan by his side. He lives in his luxurious bungalow in Juhu and other estates including apartments in London, California, and Dubai. He is also passionate about cars. His garage has a Porsche, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar and Audi parked inside.