All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. As the date draws closer, several throwback stories are emerging from the woodwork about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, whether it be about them together or individually, their relationship or career, or just about certain interesting snippets from their life. Well, today, we've got one such anecdote for you as a part of our 'Tuesday Trivia' section, from the movie, Sanju, that's guaranteed to blow your mind.

As per reports, , was initially approached to play Maanayata Dutt's role, 's wife, in the biopic, directed by . That would've meant once again sharing screen space opposite her ex, , who had played the eponymous role in Sanju. The two had earlier acted together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti, both of which turned out to be huge hits.

However, word is that Katrina had wasted no time in rejecting the offer after she was approached for the character by Rajkumar Hirani, and it's not rocket science why as it's pretty well known that she's not on good terms any longer with Ranbir post their allegedly acrimonious breakup. Hence, the part eventually went to . That being said, had Katrina Kaif accepted the role of Maanayata Dutt in Sanju, it would've meant that she'd have a film to her credit with , even though didn't have any scenes together in the movie barring a fleeting shot toward the end.