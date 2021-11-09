Shelved films, some of which are announced or even take off, only to be later put on the back burner, never to be looked at again, are nothing new in film industries across the globe. Bollywood, too, has its fair share of such 'so near yet so far' tales, one of which we've decided to disclose to y'all today as a part of our 'Tuesday Trivia' segment. Not many are aware that Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt were slated to star in a movie titled back in 1998, or at least that's the year the film was supposed to go on floors. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Ruchika threatens to frame Karan in Akshay's case; more trouble for Preeta

The muhurat shot and all took place at a grand ceremony, attended by the likes of noted politician Bal Thackeray and Hollywood star Steven Seagal. Word is that the latter was supposed to have a cameo in Raftaar, which was apparently a remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster, Speed, starring Sandra Bullock and . So, what became of the movie? Well, like many others, it was shelved, never to be heard of after a couple of years, and all but lost in the annals of Hindi cinema today. However, it's not always that through shelved movies that another masterpiece is born.

As per reports, since dates were available and he was supposed to work with Firoz Nadiadwala, the producer instead signed him for another film, which would go on to be titled Hera Pheri. Yup, the very Hera Pheri, regarded today as one of the finest comedy movies in all of cinema. was brought on board to direct, Tabu and Paresh Rawal were roped in, and since allegedly didn't have time to allot for the movie, he was replaced by , and as they say, the rest is history.