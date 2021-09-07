Tuesday Trivia: Do you know why Aamir Khan said no to Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju?

's directorial Sanju traces 's real-life as a star kid, his love affairs, encounter with drugs, the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and his imprisonment. The movie featured in the titular role along with , Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala Sonam Kapoor, and in pivotal roles. Like many movies in the industry, the casting for Sanju also had an interesting journey. And if things would have fallen in the right place, we would have seen playing the role of in the film. However, despite his close association with Hirani, the superstar turned down the offer, which was then taken over by Paresh Rawal. Also Read - From Aamir Khan in Swades to Arjun Kapoor in Kabir Singh: Bollywood stars who rejected some iconic films and why

When Hirani approached Aamir with the script, he loved it. Hirani wanted him to play Dutt saab's role. It was indeed a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Aamir found Sanju's role unbelievable. So he told Hirani that he can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course he cannot do because Ranbir Kapoor was playing it. He found Sanju's role so wonderful that he told Hirani not to offer him anything.

Talking about his favourite memory of Sunil Dutt, Aamir had then said, "During the riots of 1993, the Hindi film industry took a delegation to the then Chief Minister to stop the riots. Around 40 people went to the CM's office. After that, we decided that since no immediate action had been taken, we will sit under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya. All 40 of us came and sat under the statue and we decided until the violence stops, we won't move from there.

For the night, we decided to continue it on rotational. So on the first time, Dutt Saab, , Johnny Walker, I and one of the film producers, we all sat down together at night under the Gandhi statue. We spent the whole night there... Of course, the next day people came and by the evening the CM took some action.

But for me, it was a memorable night where I was listening to the stories of their journey from Dutt saab and Johnny Walker. I remember that night very clearly. He was a very strong, dignified and gentle person."