Tuesday Trivia: Kangana Ranaut wasn't the first choice for Mahesh Bhatt's 2006 film Gangster

Controversies or no controversies but never misses to hit headlines for some reason or the other. She is currently hosting 's reality show Lock Upp. She recently grabbed eyeballs when she took a sly dig at starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi while showering praise on director 's film The Kashmir Files.

As Kangana is turning a year older, let's go back in time when she made her Bollywood debut with and Mukesh Bhatt's 2006 film Gangster.

While Kangana won several debut awards for her role, she wasn't the first choice to star alongside and in the film. And the actress who was supposed to appear in Gangster was none other than Chitrangda Singh.

When Kangana had appeared on 's chat show in 2014, she had recalled how she bagged the film. She had auditioned for a new project by the Bhatts, however, she was told that she was too young for the part. After a few months, Kangana had said that she got a frantic call from director who desperately needed a girl after he failed to connect with Chitrangda.

"Suddenly one day after two months, Anurag called me desperately and said they needed to leave for an outdoor shoot immediately and are unable to get through Chitrangda. So Anurag said, ‘Chalo chalo ab tumhara hi make-up karke thodi badi dikhayenge, tum hi kar lo film (Now we will do your make-up to make you look a bit mature, and now you only do the film’). That’s how I got Gangster,” Kangana had said on the talk show.

However, during her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana had tweaked her story a bit and said, "After waiting for two months, I rang him and he told me that I was not selected. Chitrangda Singh got the role but don't know what happened as her phone got switched off. She had to shoot outdoor, Seoul... Just a week before the outdoor shoot I got a call and he asked me whether I have a passport. I said no. He said if you can make a passport within a week then we will give you the film. I called my dad and took his help. Bhatt Sahab and Mukesh ji also helped me."

After receiving the awards for her debut role, Kangana had thanked the Bhatts in her acceptance speech, "Thank you, Mukesh sir, thank you Bhatt sahab, thank you Anurag for launching me. Today, I am here because of you. I don't think I deserve this. I am taking this (trophy) on your behalf."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation - Sita. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring and Avneet Kaur, under her production house, Manikarnika Films.