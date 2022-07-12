Tuesday Trivia: Karan Johar dropped Kareena Kapoor Khan from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho after their ugly spat

Karan Johar had revealed that he didn't speak to Kareena Kapoor Khan for almost a year after they had an argument while he was working on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. KJo then decided to drop her and signed Preity Zinta instead.