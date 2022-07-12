and have been good friends ever since they worked together in . Karan has often said that when he saw a young Kareena at a party while he was casting for K3G, he was so struck by her beauty and attitude, he immediately thought, "That is my Poo!" However, things turned awry between them when Karan and Kareena had an ugly fallout while the filmmaker was casting for starrer . Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Five times Ranveer Singh looked visibly hurt and embarrassed due to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar [View Pics]

In his biography An Unsuitable Boy, Karan had revealed that he didn't speak to Kareena for almost a year after they had an argument. The incident dates back to the time when KJo was working on Kal Ho Naa Ho. He had approached Kareena for the role of , which later went into 's kitty. Kareena had asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. Her demands didn't go well with Karan who decided to drop her and signed Preity instead.

"She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. ! had just released, directed by . She said, ' 's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, is not to be trusted either'. The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, 'Sorry'," Karan said.

He continued, "I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me.

"We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'."

Kareena and Karan then went on to work together in movies such as , Bombay Talkies, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family and Kurbaan.