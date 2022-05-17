Tuesday Trivia: Pankaj Tripathi played Subedar Kuldeep Singh in Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya but his role was edited out

Many might not know that, during his initial days, Pankaj Tripathi was offered the role of Subedar Kuldeep Singh in Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya (2004). The news was also out in the newspaper. However, his role was edited out from the final cut.