Tuesday Trivia: When Alia Bhatt REVEALED the first time Ranbir Kapoor stole her heart

and have painting the town red with their romance. The couple have openly disclosed their affection for each other. They have talked about their marriage plans and they would have even been married but due to the pandemic, they had to delay their big day. As Alia turns a year older, we take a walk down the memory lane to the time when the Gangubai Kathiawadi had revealed the first time Ranbir stole her heart.

In one of her interviews, Alia had named Ranbir her celebrity crush. She had revealed that she has been smitten by Ranbir ever since she met him when she was 11. "I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in , and I had already seen him," Alia had said. When asked her if she used to have Ranbir's posters in her room, she had replied, "No, but I used to stare at his pictures."

Unlike the past, Alia is not shying away from talking about her boyfriend. She has been proudly flexing her romantic relationship with Ranbir, be it on social media or media interviews. She has gone to say that she is already married to Ranbir in her head when asked about her marriage plans. She also confessed that she is deeply in love with Ranbir who she looks up to and feels very comfortable with.

Alia recently called Ranbir 'best boyfriend ever' after he was pictured copying her signature pose from the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She posted a picture on her Instagram story shared by one of her fan clubs. It featured Ranbir and Alia in two different images doing a namaste pose from the film as their backs are towards the camera. On the image, she wrote, "Best Boyfriend Ever'.

The couple have also invested in a property together and the two are working towards building their love nest.