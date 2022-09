Back in 2013, was all excited to work in 's directorial Paani. He had also told the media that he was going to do the film with all the happiness and joy on his face. Shekhar Kapur too had written the script keeping Hrithik in mind and no one else. But Hrithik and Shekhar parted ways and the War actor was replaced by in the film. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Aamir Khan's acumen, Salman Khan's kindness and more life lessons to learn from Bollywood's seven reigning superstars

During the promotions of , Hrithik was asked about the reason why he was replaced by Sushant in Paani. The actor, who was happily answering to the media questions, refused to say anything and just walked away. When Hrithik was further prodded while he kept walking inside the venue, he replied, "How do I know?" Hrithik was visibly upset by the question since Paani was a special film for him.

In his 2013 blog, Shekhar Kapur had mentioned how he wrote the script of Paani and described the film's lead character based on Hrithik's look. He had even asked Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman to imagine Hrithik while creating music for the film. It was reported that the Paani producers did not reach to an agreement with Hrithik on the film's profit distribution.

When Sushant came onboard, he immersed himself into the making of the film and discussed every minute detail with Shekhar Kapur, who kind of fell in love with him. However, the Paani producers Yash Raj Films said that they will not make this film with Sushant and eventually the film got shelved.

In 2020, Shekhar Kapur had revealed that Sushant was heartbroken after Paani was dropped. "Jab film bandh ho gayi and he realised he wasn’t doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Humari zindagiyaan hi kuch aisi hoti hai - ups and downs," Shekhar had said in an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee.