Tuesday Trivia: When Kangana Ranaut claimed Aditya Chopra told her, 'You are finished' after she rejected Salman Khan starrer Sultan

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had revealed she turned down Salman Khan starrer Sultan because the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'wasn't offering much' to her, also she didn't want to demote herself after Tanu Weds Manu Returns success.