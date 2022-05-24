In 2017, was hitting headlines for her explosive statements against and in her back-to-back interviews. She had also taken a dig at , and other Bollywood celebs. At the Jagran Cinema Summit, Kangana had revealed she turned down starrer because the directorial 'wasn't offering much' to her, also she didn't want to demote herself after success. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani patch up; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a 'typical wife' stare to Abhishek Bachchan and more

After the tragic death of in June 2020, Kangana Ranaut had made some explosive allegation Bollywood filmmakers such as Karan Johar, and , blaming them for killing Sushant by bullying, exploiting and harassing the late actor. It was this time when Kangana had claimed that Aditya Chopra allegedly threatened her after she refused his offer to star in Sultan. The role was eventually played by .

"The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later, a news piece came out saying, 'Kangana said no to Sultan.' And then he messaged me, 'How dare you? You say No to me.' And then he told me, 'You are finished,'" Kangana had told Republic TV in an interview.

In 2017, Kangana had explained why she rejected Sultan. "Coming from a double role space and doing so much more in my earlier films, I didn't want to demote myself to something which wasn't offering me so much. That's why I didn't do it," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Knowing today's times, I'll go for something which will stimulate my mind; otherwise, I'll be just sleep walking through the film. Sultan, at that point of time, though it was a great character for a girl to play, I didn't see anything for me in that," she had added.

Sultan eventually turned out to be one of the highest-grossing and most loved Bollywood movies of all time. It grossed Rs 623 crore worldwide.