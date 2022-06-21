It's been more than a decade since both and made their deut in the industry. While Ranbir tumbled all the way at the start with a debacle in 2007, Sonakshi took off to a flying start with 's , which gave her much-needed recognition. However, Ranbir and Sonakshi have never shared screen space together. But when the occasion called for it, Ranbir refused to romance Sonakshi because he reportedly believed she looks much older than him on the screen. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor goes on his knees for Shraddha Kapoor after romancing her on a beach [Watch Leaked Video]

A little birdie had chirped to Bollywood Life back in 2012 that the Rockstar famed actor was not particularly excited to share screen space with Sonakshi. Ranbir believed that Sona looks much older than him and their pairing will not look convincing.

During the same time, Sonakshi was shooting her Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai 2, in which she has been paired opposite . Perhaps that made the actress hopeful about working with Ranbir. But unfortunately for Sona, Ranbir declined the film when he realised that the producers of the film were adamant on casting Sonakshi.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film , which also stars his wife , , and . The movie is directed by and presented by SS Rajamouli in 4 south laguages. He also has in his kitty.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, is all set to make her web series debut with Fallen, where she plays a cop and will also be seen in Bulbul Tarang.