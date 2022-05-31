There was a time when had candidly talked about replacing in a film with because she was not able to speak Hindi properly in the past. He had then suggested that years later, Katrina is now in a position where she can replace or remove John from a film. Also Read - Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's shoot with Salman Khan delayed and the reason will SURPRISE you [Deets Inside]

For the uninitiated, John and Tara Sharma have worked in their 2003 film Saaya, which turned out to be a flop. Later, John and Katrina went on to star together in their 2009 film New York, which became a big hit.

Talking about Katrina's being replaced by Tara, Salman had said in an old interview with India TV, "A long time ago, John Abraham had removed Katrina from a film. Now it was Katrina's turn (laughs). I remember the visual of Katrina that she was doing the film for which she was replaced by Tara Sharma later and Katrina was crying 'My whole career is destroyed'. Teen din tak woh jhelna pada (I had to bear it for three days). I felt, 'She's going to be one of the biggest stars we have in this country and why is she crying'. I said, 'You'll be laughing at this a few years down'."

Salman then went on to take a jibe at John saying that because of his and Katrina's nobility, the actor got a big hit. "Then this movie came, she said 'John is in the film'. I said, 'So? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing a film for the script and director, whoever be the co-star. She said, 'No but he'd taken me out of that film'. I said, 'C'mon yaar be magnanimous. Today you're in a position ki aap kar sakti ho yeh (that you can do it)... He can be replaced anytime but it's not the rightest thing to do. She understood that (and) worked with John. The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko badi hit mili hai (Because of the nobility of both of us John Abraham got a big hit)," he had said.

For the record, John and Katrina haven't worked together since New York. On the other hand, Salman and Katrina have shared screen in movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, , Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai among several others. They will now be seen in Tiger 3. The two have remained cordial with each other despite going through a bitter breakup.