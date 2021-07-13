Tuesday Trivia: When Shah Rukh Khan got arrested for threatening a journalist for writing a slanderous story about him and his co-actor

is undoubtedly a journalist's delight, he has always been. No matter if you ask him the same questions again and again, he will definitely give you a fresh perspective to it topped with his wit and humour. However, there was a time when the King Khan of Bollywood had an unpleasant experience with a journalist who had written a slanderous story about him and his co-actor.

According to Anupama Chopra's book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, it was the year 1992 when SRK had shot highly explicit scenes with in their film, . The movie was directed by Deepa's husband .

During that time, a popular magazine called Cine Blitz had published a story that alleged that Ketan Mehta had reportedly asked his wife Deepa to spend time with Shah Rukh Khan in a hotel to get comfortable with each other before shooting the explicit scene. The report had further stated that the two actors had complied and the next day, the scene was shot only in the presence of Ketan and the DOP. The story was published without a byline and hence nobody knew who had written it.

Shah Rukh Khan was visibly not happy with what was written about him. He ran into a journalist named Keith D’Costa at a film function assuming that he had written the malicious story. He also went into their office, shouted and threatened to beat him up.

In his interview to , Shah Rukh Khan had addressed the incident and said, "I got very angry and called up the editor and said, “You wrote this”. He said, “But listen, can you take it? It’s just a joke.” I said, “But I don’t find it funny.” So I went down to their office and misbehaved a lot. I went there and I shouted and I screamed and threatened to hit people. I said, "I’m gonna take off your clothes and make you stand naked with me. Would you find that funny?”

So when Keith filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan after everything that had transpired, the cops came to pick him when he was shooting for a film. "They sat down very sweetly and they said, ‘We have a few questions to ask you.’ I said, 'Do you want me to pack and we can chat in my car?' Because I always assume anyone who meets me is a fan. They said, 'No, we want you to come in our car," revealed SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan was arrested from Film City and was taken to Bandra Police Station. When SRK saw the small prison cell with human faeces in it, he pleaded to the cops to let him go. And the cops let him go but not before taking his autographs.

After getting out on bail, SRK then went to Keith's house at night. “There were a lot of cops outside who didn’t know why they were there. They didn’t know it was against me. I said, “Hi, how are you?” And I walked up to him (the cop) and I asked for a matchbox for a cigarette and (lit up) right outside his window. So he knows that I could have been there and I just lit my cigarette, looked at him and went off. I’m very mature like that,” SRK told David Letterman.

Two years later, Shah Rukh Khan was convinced that Keith had not written the story. He apologised for his behaviour and then went on to do an exclusive photoshoot and gave interviews to the magazine.