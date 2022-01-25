Tuesday Trivia: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he never showed his death scene in Kal Ho Naa Ho to Aryan and Suhana

The death scene in Kal Ho Naa Ho shows Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) taking his final breath while lying on his hospital bed. In fact, Karan Johar made a special edit for his kids Aryan and Suhana to avoid the death scene.