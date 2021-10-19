Tuesday Trivia: When Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar came to blows over one actress - read shocking details

Fights, feuds and friendships, Bollywood would be incomplete without these three magical words. From tragic love affairs to ugly brawls, the industry has seen it all over the past few decades. One such incident that is still etched in everyone's heart and mind is when two handsome hunks, and , came to blows over one actress. And that's none other than the girl . Also Read - The price of Sooryavanshi diva Katrina Kaif's white bodycon dress for 'a day at the beach' can fund your weekend trip to Goa

According to the reports, Sunny and Akshay got into a spat during the making of Ziddi in 1997. Apparently, Raveena often used to cry on the film sets. It was being said that Raveena was heartbroken after Akshay ended their rumoured relationship after 3 years of dating. Some reports had also claimed that Akshay dumped Raveena for . Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Impatient for the teaser of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's entertainer fans trend WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY - read tweets

Reportedly, when Sunny asked Raveena about the reason behind her tears, the actress started crying inconsolably and told Sunny about the breakup. Some media reports had stated that Sunny couldn't control his anger and confronted Akshay over the same. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar's Gorkha to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: 4 biopics on legendary army officers that Bollywood is betting high on

Years later, the cold war between Sunny and Akshay came to an end after the latter broke up with Shilpa and went on to marry . , who was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Sunny, distributed her daughter Twinkle's wedding card with the actor and the fire doused off soon.

Around the same time, there were also reports doing the rounds of the industry that Sunny and Raveena apparently came close to each other while filming Ziddi. When Dimple got to know about their closeness, she lost her temper and reportedly slapped Raveena for being with the actor.