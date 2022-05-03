It's been nearly 15 years since Imtiaz Ali's romantic tale starring and became household with its young storyline, that tugged the heartstrings of many. The memories of Aditya and Geet are still very much etched in people's heart and mind. It is one of the most loved films in the Hindi film industry. But many might not know that Kareena had got replaced by her then boyfriend Shahid to play the lead role opposite her in the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and 9 more Bollywood divas give you Eid and Akshaya Tritiya fashion hacks [View Pics]

In a tell-all 2017 interview to HuffPost, Bobby had candidly revealed that after watching Socha Na Tha, he was keen to work with Imtiaz on Jab We Met, which was earlier titled Geet. He had told Shri Ashtavinayak studio to sign Imtiaz and even went on to approach after Kareena refused to talk to Imtiaz. Later, he learned that the studio had signed Imtiaz and Kareena got him replaced by Shahid in the film. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin Jeh is beyond adorable as he goes on a walk with his nanny - watch video

"I was to do it. I was also to do Jab We Met. Back then, it was titled Geet. I had seen Socha Na Tha and instantly reached out to Imtiaz saying that he's an incredible storyteller with a terrific future. I told him that I wanted to work with him and he had the script of (what is now) Jab We Met ready. He was looking for financiers. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment as she flies in the sky [VIEW PICS]

"There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let's sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let's talk to Kareena Kapoor (Bobby had worked with Bebo in Ajnabee). The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn't even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity (his close friend and Soldier co-star). She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck.

"Days passed. And suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry. We were also to do Highway together but he again did his own thing. But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We're still friends. But I always tell him: 'Imtiaz, I won't watch any of your films until you make one with me. That'll be your best film," Bobby had recalled in the interview.

Before Jab We Met, Kareena and Shahid, who dated each other in the past, worked together in films like , and . In 2016, the two were seen together in but they didn't share scenes in the film.