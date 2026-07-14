Tumbbad 2: Alia Bhatt to join Sohum Shah for the CULT horror sequel after Alpha's setback?

Alia Bhatt has officially confirmed she is joining Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2. The actress reveals why the cult horror film stayed with her and what excites her about the sequel.

Actress Alia Bhatt has finally announced that she will co-star with Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, ending months of rumours regarding her role in the much-awaited follow-up. Fans hoping to see her join the critically renowned horror-fantasy genre are rather excited about the announcement, which comes soon after the box office failure of her most recent picture, Alpha.

Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2 cast

Alia Bhatt has been confirmed to play the part in the next sequel, despite earlier rumours that Kangana Ranaut was being considered for the film.

Confirming her role in the film, during an interaction with Bombay Times, the actress said, "I am looking forward to exploring a character that belongs to a story as mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad."

Why did Alia choose Tumbbad 2?

The actress also disclosed that the 2018 movie had a profound effect on her. "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive. And even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve been released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting."

According to Alia, joining the Tumbbad community is really unique for her. She went on to say that she is excited to collaborate with two artists she has long loved, Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and that she can't wait for viewers to see what they are producing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

About Tumbbad 2

Rahi Anil Barve directed the first Tumbbad, which debuted in 2018 and was well praised for its eerie imagery, gripping story, and distinctive blend of horror and mythology. Because of its unique storytelling and evocative world-building, the movie went on to gain a sizable cult following.

Tumbbad 2 is anticipated to deepen the enigmatic realm presented in the first movie, now that Alia is formally on board. Fans are more excited about Alia's inclusion, but Sohum Shah, who produced and acted in Tumbbad, will continue to be associated with the franchise.

Alia Bhatt's role isn't disclosed yet

Alia's remarks suggest that the sequel would maintain the franchise's distinctive features of mystery, mythology, and immersive storytelling, even if the filmmakers have not yet disclosed information about the narrative or Alia's role.

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