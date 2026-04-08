Tumbbad 2 shoot BEGINS: Makers UNVEIL motion poster as Sohum Shah returns for bigger and darker sequel

Tumbbad 2 goes on floors in Mumbai with a grand mahurat shoot, as Sohum Shah returns and the sequel promises a bigger, more immersive world, raising excitement among fans.

The much-awaited sequel Tumbbad 2 has officially gone on floors, with the team kicking off the film with a traditional mahurat shot in Mumbai. Fans have been waiting for information about the sequel since Tumbbad returned to theatres in 2024 and reached a larger audience. Now, with shooting underway, the excitement has only grown stronger.

Tumbbad 2 goes on floors

Actor-producer Sohum Shah is back to lead the film, and the buzz has increased further with Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly being part of the project. The mahurat ceremony itself was a star-studded affair, attended by well-known names from the industry, including producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Dhaval Gada, Boney Kapoor, and Tutu Sharma. Their presence highlighted the scale and importance of the film right from the start.

Tumbbad 2 to be shot at a huge location

The film crew has started production at a huge location, which covers 7 to 8 acres in Mumbai. The set has been built to show an entire city which demonstrates the vast scale and complex details planned for the sequel.

Tumbbad 2 will be larger than ever

Tumbbad 2 has been developed on a larger scale than the first film because its creators want to create a more immersive and visually impressive experience for viewers. The original Tumbbad gained a cult following over the years and is widely considered one of the finest fantasy-horror films in Hindi cinema.

The 2024 re-release brought the film to a new audience while reviving interest in the plot, which eventually resulted in a sequel announcement. Since then, fans have been closely following every update related to the film. The sequel is directed by Adesh Prasad and is being produced under Sohum Shah Films.

Tumbbad 2 makers unveil motion poster

Recently, the makers also released a motion poster, which added to the anticipation. Adding to the excitement, prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison shared insights into the film’s detailed character work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

He disclosed that the primary character will display three distinct appearances which need advanced prosthetic makeup application. The crew is developing different versions of the character to maintain uniformity during the filming process. The production of Tumbbad 2 has reached its main shooting stage, which will bring upcoming news to fans in the next few months.

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