Tunisha Sharma's death left everyone numb. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress was just 20 years old. She was reportedly found hanging in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show. Post her demise, her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police. He is reportedly being investigated for abetment to suicide. It was yesterday that Tunisha Sharma's last rights were carried out and the heartbreaking visuals left everyone's eyes moist. The case updates are coming to the fore and now a doctor from Vasai hospital where Tunisha was taken after she was found hanging has revealed details.

Doctor Honey Mittal of F&B hospital at Vasai reveals what happened when Tunisha Sharma was brought in

As reported by Mid-day, doctor Honey Mittal stated that Tunisha was brought in at around 4-10 pm by Sheezan and other crew members. He stated that Sheezan asked him to save Tunisha anyhow and was crying continuously. However, when she was brought in, her body was cold and there was no movement in her eyes. Others tests like ECG also found a flat line and then she was declared dead. Police were informed about the same. The doctor further asserted that Sheezan kept on requesting to somehow save Tunisha and was crying continuously. "Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital," said the doctor.

Case update

Sheezan who was sent into police custody will today be presented in Vasai court. His custody ends today but police may ask for an extension for interrogation in the case.

Earlier, a video of Tunisha Sharma's mother went viral on social media. It had her saying that Sheezan cheated on her daughter and kept a relationship with her despite having affair with many other girls. On the other hand, Sheezan reportedly told the cops that he was disturbed with the Delhi's Shraddha Walkar case and therefore, distance himself from Tunisha.