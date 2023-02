All the reports, images, and videos coming in from Turkey and Syria are devastating. The two countries have been hit by several earthquakes leading to destruction. Many buildings collapsed and many lost their lives. The rescue operations are underway and the entire world is praying for the victims. Bollywood stars too are praying for Turkey and Syria. Many stars like Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and others took to their social media accounts to react to tthe devastating updates coming in. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 'the MOST dignified couple in Bollywood' for keeping their relationship a secret

On Instagram, many celebs reacted to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Take a look at , , Priyanka Chopra and other stars' posts below: Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, the most distinct vs copy paste looks of celeb couples

Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Alia Bhatt congratulates her rumoured ex, Karan Johar gets emotional; here's what they said

Horrified and deeply deeply saddened to see the devastation and loss of lives due to #earthquakeinturkey! मन बहुत उदास हुआ है।इस त्रासदी में जिनकी जान गई, प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।और घायलों को जल्द से जल्द ठीक करें!?? — (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2023

Pray for Turkey ?? — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) February 7, 2023

I am deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey & Syria and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. May the injured recover soon. #earthquake #Turkey #Syria — (@iamsunnydeol) February 7, 2023

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna too is praying for Turkey.

#PrayForTurkey ?? https://t.co/WwwRJyyf2Y

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 8, 2023

Many TV actors too took to social media to react to the news. From Anupamaa's to 's , all of them are praying for those affected in Turkey and Syria due to earthquakes. Rupali Ganguly wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are for the victim families of the earthquake. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Prayers for #Turkiye !!Heartbeeaking !! And a reminder the force nature has can be devastating.. — (@Thearjunbijlani) February 7, 2023

It is soo soo heartbreaking. Praying for them. ???? https://t.co/aiPTvIhltd — (@Devoleena_23) February 8, 2023

Our prayers are with those affected in Turkey and Syria. It is being considered to be the deadliest earthquake in the history.