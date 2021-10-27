Tushar Kamble has aced the art of maintaining balance as an IT professional and lifestyle blogger

The combination of an IT professional and a Lifestyle blogger is both rare and magnificent and Tushar Kamble is the man who has nailed it. With excellent experience as an IT expert in Dubai and 100k+ followers on Instagram as a lifestyle blogger and fashion photographer, Tushar has proved that a man can do anything if he has a strong desire for it. Tushar Kamble was born in a lower-middle-class family and had some extraordinary struggles to overcome. But with a strong belief in the popular quote, “When the need to succeed is as bad as the need to breathe, then you'll be successful,” he continued to hustle and remained unstoppable.

With a diploma in IT in hand, Tushar worked in an IT department of the hospitality industry for 6 years. When he got excellent experience as an IT professional, he got an offer from Dubai. Now he is handling the work of providing IT security to the companies in Dubai and at the same time, inspiring people with his fashion photography and lifestyle blogs. Tushar Kamble is also an award-winning painter who has garnered praise from several Bollywood celebs including legendary director, Yash Chopra for his paintings.

Now it's an incredibly hard task to manage everything so masterfully. Working in an IT industry is one thing and growing in it is another. You have to keep on getting better by learning new things and it gets more difficult when you equally focus on two more streams. But Tushar has managed to strike a balance by acing the arts of discipline and time management. He doesn't just keep himself updated with the latest in IT but also with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. The only way to give time to everything you want is to stop giving time to unnecessary things and we have no doubt that Tushar has been doing it with perfection.