TV actor Rohit Chandel ARRESTED under POCSO case for stalking a 16-year-old teen girl

Pandya Store television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested under a POCSO case for stalking a 16-year-old teen girl. Read ahead to know more details about this case.

TV actor Rohit Chandel ARRESTED under POCSO case for stalking a 16-year-old teen girl

Television actor Rohit Chandel has recently been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Mumbai police. The Pandya Store actor has been arrested under the alleged charges of stalking, harassing, repeatedly calling, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Let’s dive in to find out more about why the television actor Rohit Chandel got arrested under the POCSO Act here.

Rohit Chandel arrested for stalking a 16-year-old girl

The 29-year-old actor, Rohit Chandel, gained popularity by acting in serials, including playing Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in the Pandya Store. Rohit was currently seen on the show Sairaab. The Mumbai police arrested the actor under the POCSO Act. The alleged charges against Rohit are for allegedly stalking, harassing, and assaulting a minor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Chandel (@therohitchandel)

Rohit was allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl who belongs to an eastern suburb in Mumbai. According to media reports, along with the POCSO Act, the television actor has also been charged with Sections 78 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Pant Nagar Police. These invoked sections are related to stalking and causing hurt.

Police picked up Rohit from his Dahisar residence on Friday, July 10, 2026. He was later brought before a special POCSO court, which remanded him back to police custody. A police officer gave a statement about the ongoing investigation to a media house. Their statement said, "Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case."

What happened between Rohit Chandel and the 16-year-old girl

Media reports suggest that the minor victim and Rohit Chandel knew each other. As per the complaint filed by a resident of an eastern suburb, the actor allegedly harassed the young girl by constantly calling her. Rohit made repeated calls to the minor from his own number. Allegedly, he even went as far as to contact her from other phone numbers, continuing harassing her.

The complaint about this troubling incident was filed by a resident of the eastern suburb. Thai complain further stated that on July 5, 2026, the Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor allegedly confronted the girl near her residential building. Rohit chased her, picked an argument, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands.

As the police continue to investigate this case, we hope to see the truth see the light of day soon. If all the allegations against the actor are true, we hope that the minor victim gets justice and is put behind bars.

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