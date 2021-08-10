Indian Idol 12: Here's all that you can expect from the 12-hour long grand finale

The most popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is inching closer to its finale and viewers will witness one of the biggest grand finales on August 15. The finale of Indian Idol season 12 will be a 12-hour long episode and the makers have promised to entertain the viewers with their non-stop masti. The grand finale is expected to showcase over 40 acts spanning 12 hours starting from afternoon to midnight. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The top 6 contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble who are all set to battle it out for the last time. In a statement, the channel said, 'There will be scintillating performances not just by the top six contestants of this season, but also some of India's top-rated singers. will be joined by as co-anchor for the finale'. Moreover, popular and famous musical maestros from the Indian music industry will come together to encourage the finalist.

On the occasion, on India's 75th Independence Day, the judges and the contestants will sing patriotic songs and will give a special tribute to the armed forces. Judges and will be performing on the stage. The host will also make the contestants play a trivia game.

Judge Himesh said 'The 12 hour 'greatest grand finale' of Indian Idol season 12 is a testament to celebrating music in the most entertaining manner'. He even added saying that it is a tough choice between the top six contestants and he cannot wait to see who will finally lift the trophy of this season. Are you excited for the grand finale of Indian Idol 12?