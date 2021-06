Television actress 's daughter Palak Tiwari is a bombshell and we cannot take our eyes off her. The star in the making recently shared few pictures on her Instagram page and looked smoking hot as ever. She captioned the picture as, "Still in blossom". Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya says, 'Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon' as Disha Parmar awaits his return

On Tuesday, Palak looked gorgeous in a pink strapless mini dress with white floral prints. She glammed her look by opting for heavily crimped hair and smokey eyes with some blush on her cheeks. Palak manages to raise the temperature soaring with her hotness. She carries every outfit with much ease and looks flawless in every frame. Shweta's daughter Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

The storyline of the movie is about a call-center employee named Rosie and her sudden disappearance. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.